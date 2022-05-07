BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.78 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $22,304.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00327606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00098876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ's total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,136,732,030 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ's official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ's official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

