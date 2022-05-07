BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $655.40 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $655.40 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00213582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00483037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039392 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,663.75 or 1.97074809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

