Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 27th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OWL stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.