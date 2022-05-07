Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

BVH opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.