Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
BVH opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
