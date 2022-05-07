BMO Capital Markets Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $331.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day moving average of $354.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $287.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $90,133,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

