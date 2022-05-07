BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 229.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,131 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

