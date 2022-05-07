BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $32.22 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,712,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,669. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.