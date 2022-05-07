BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 180,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

