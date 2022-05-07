BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 526.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.79% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,342. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $94.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

