BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,718,508 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,718,508 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,722 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

