BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 27,769 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

ES traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,528. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

