BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($65.58) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

EPA:BNP opened at €50.59 ($53.25) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.02.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

