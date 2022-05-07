BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:DCF Get Rating ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

