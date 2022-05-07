Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.52. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.01 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

