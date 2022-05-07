BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $481,641.59 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $481,641.59 and $223,060.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,945.13 or 1.00069497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,177 coins and its circulating supply is 893,389 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.