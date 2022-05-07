boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 74.04 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £938.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 337 ($4.21).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

