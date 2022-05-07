Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $75,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $22.32 on Friday, reaching $2,194.23. 689,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,885. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,320.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

