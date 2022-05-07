BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

LON:BP opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Insiders have bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

