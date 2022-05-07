BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.30 ($0.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.02. The firm has a market cap of £12.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.
