BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.30 ($0.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.02. The firm has a market cap of £12.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.