Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 6176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
BAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $677,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
