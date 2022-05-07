Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 6176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

BAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $677,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

