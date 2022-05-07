BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BRF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BRF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

