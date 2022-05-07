BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
BRF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
