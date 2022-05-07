Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.