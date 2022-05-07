Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.