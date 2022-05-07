BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BrightView by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightView by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BrightView by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

