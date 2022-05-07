Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.63 million and the lowest is $97.82 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $401.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,227 shares of company stock worth $2,073,654. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,094. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.