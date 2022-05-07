Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

