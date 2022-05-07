Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 7,708,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,225. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

