Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. 1,137,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.