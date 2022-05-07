Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

