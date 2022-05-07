Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $1.74. Tesla posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $865.65. 24,265,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939,540. The firm has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $947.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.