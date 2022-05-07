Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 15,383,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

