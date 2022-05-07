Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

