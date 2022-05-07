Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.83. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,113. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average of $329.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

