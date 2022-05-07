Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

HONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 236,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

