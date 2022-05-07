Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1,368,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,197. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

