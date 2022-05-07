Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 145.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

