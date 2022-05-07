Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 145.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.