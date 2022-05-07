Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 2,366,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

