Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN traded down $16.32 on Monday, hitting $623.05. 773,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,325. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $492.13 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $677.84 and its 200-day moving average is $643.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

