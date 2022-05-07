Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 6,654,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,349. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,307,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,074.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

