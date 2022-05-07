Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Unifi reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $13.53. 72,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,694. Unifi has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.