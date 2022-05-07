Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.95 EPS

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report $2.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.89. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

