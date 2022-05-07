Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. WestRock reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. 2,860,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,741. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

