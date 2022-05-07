Brokerages Expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,805. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.