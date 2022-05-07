Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT at $0.78

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf cut Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

