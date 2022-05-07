Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Price Target at $5.06

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,087. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

