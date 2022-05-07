Brokerages Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT at $14.60

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 90,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 132,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 217,891 shares of company stock valued at $647,102. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

