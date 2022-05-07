Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $46.00

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

