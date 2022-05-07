Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $46.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.