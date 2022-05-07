Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $15.50

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

