Brokerages Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Target Price at GBX 2,926

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($36.55).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($32.92) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,320 ($16.49) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,080 ($13.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,120 ($38.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,267.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,604.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.29 million and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.62), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($40,021.86).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

