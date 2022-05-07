Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price at $3.67

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

GDDFF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

